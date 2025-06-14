RECALP: Aribasoye, Adesanya, Others Task Youths On Achieving Their Dreams

Share

Renowned Speakers present at the eleventh edition of Redeemed Christian Church of God’s RECALP Summit have tasked young Nigerians to take advantage of research and free resources made available by technology to make their dreams a reality.

At the RCCG Province 19, Ogudu, Lagos where the youth empowerment Summit took place, Chief Host and Senior Pastor of Strong Tower Sanctuary, Pastor Bayo Olugbemi said the major reason for RECALP is to prepare the youth for the future. He stated that RECALP, acronym of Relationship, Entrepreneurship, Career, Arts and entertainment , Leadership and Politics covers all aspect of every humans daily life which speakers are brought every years to train, retrain and upscale the youths about the trends and how to move forward and achieve success in their careers.

Pastor Bayo Olugbemi, who is also the Past president of The charteredInstitute of Bankers in Nigeria had financial advice for the youths. In his words , he said, “If you cannot save N10 when you are earning N100, you won’t save N10,000 when you earn N1m. I advice young people, no matter how much you earn, after paying God tithe, pay yourself tithe. What I mean is ensure you save for rainy days, make sure you invest.”

The convener of the yearly conference and Youth Pastor, RCCG Province 19, Femi Aminu, stated that the conference is geared towards passing down the skills, lessons, knowledge and professional experiences of older generations to the next generation of leaders with the hope of imbuing them with the capacity to lead across their industries.

More so, while addressing the media , The speaker Ekiti state House of Assembly Rt. Honourable Stephen Adeyemi Aribasoye explained that RECALP is not about equipping the youth alone but having the dream for their future.

He stated that they in government must be ready and determined to prepare for the future of our young ones. “That is why mentorship is very important because I have told people, its not about releasing resources when they do not have the mental capacity to utilise the resources. So the first things is about mentorship. To mentor and coach them and to sponsor them, ” he said

Hon Aribasoye challenged the young people not to consent to injury they would complain about in future by making constructive effect to take part in politics.

“You can to come out and make the difference. Youth have to become part of the solution, he said.

Niyi Adesanya a Leadership expert and business consultant, encouraged young people to always utilize good gatherings to their advantage.

“Privileged information are gotten at privileged gatherings. So you need to put yourself in privileged gatherings. Get good advice and put them into practice,” he said.

