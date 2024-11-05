Recalibrating Abuja’s Transportation System

Share

Over the years experts, and even residents have yearned for an efficient transportation system in the nation’s capital.

The clamour was borne out of the expectation that Abuja, being Nigeria’s seat of power, ought to have a commuting system that will not only satisfy the needs of all classes of people , but also conform with global standards, However, the reality is that Abuja currently does not only lack an efficient commuting system, but operates an archaic and unsafe model of transportation.

While successive governments in the Federal Capital Territory, had made efforts to address the glaring deficiencies, the desired results appear to still be elusive.

At a point, efforts at reorganizing the transportation system, introduced a sort of reform that barred mini buses from commuting into the city centre. The operators of the mini buses, popularly known as “ Araba” were asked by the then government to restrict their enterprise to the satellite towns.

After much resistance, partial and total compliance were recorded across the different areas. The reason given by the then government, was that insecurity and disorganization were being promoted by the handlers of the buses.

El- Rufai Buses

FCTA’s response to the masses outcry over the immediate hardship caused by the ban of the mini buses, was the introduction of the long (high capacity) buses, otherwise known as “ El’Rufai buses”.

Inside Abuja also gathered that the liberalization of the sector, also brought in more private players into the transportation industry with their own coasters and long buses.

However, while some of the private investors still have their own buses running at different routes, charging commuters exorbitantly, the government’s “ El Rufai”buses are all moribund. Inside Abuja’s findings also showed that in an efforts to sanitise the system, the administration had at one time introduced the concept of “ painted taxis”.

This concept was said to be the antidote to the rising crime wave associated with the public transportation system. All these measures appeared not to be enough for the kind of system that required as a component of an emerging global city, which Abuja was becoming.

The Recalibration

Some experts on transportation have urged the present administration in the FCT to quickly recalibrate the transportation system.

Alhaji Musawa Balarabe, who said he has been in the transportation industry for over 30 years, said the Minister should set a standard that will outlive his administration.

Balarabe noted that the reforms introduced in FCT before now, did not work as expected, because there was no laws for enforcement. “ Any reform the minister is introducing now, must get a legal framework that will enable the transportation Secretariat to enforce it.

Take for instance, the park and pay scheme has not been efficient in Abuja , because there are no strong laws backing it up,” he said. The incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory( FCT), Nyesom Wike has already taken the bull by the horns.

Wike had at various fora disclosed his intentions to recalibrate the transportation system, and make it into something that will meet global standards.

Obviously, the Minister has never shown approval for the kind of transportation system he met on ground but have expressed the desire and commitment to change the situation.

Inside Abuja learnt that to end the menace of ‘ one-chance’ robbery syndicates, Wike had ordered the FCT Police command to tighten up their operations.

Though, the menace has not abated, the crack down on them by security agencies, has been very massive and relatively success ful. In recent weeks, the FCT Police Command had paraded suspected one-chance robbers, who were subsequently handed over to the relevant department for prosecution.

Modern Bus Terminals

Wike has equally taken a strong stance against the proliferation of unorganized motor parks that dotted the city of Abuja. To address the challenge, the minister had in May flagged off the construction of three modern bus terminals at different locations.

The new bus terminals which are believed would end the menace of illegal motor parks across Abuja, are located at the Mabushi, Kugbo and Central Business Districts Inside Abuja gathered that once the modern bus terminals are completed and inaugurated, all the illegal roide parks would be shut down.

Inside Abuja also gathered that part of efforts at revamping the transportation system in FCT, was the recent rolling out of 80 brand new buses. The free vehicles scheme was designed to serve two purposes.

Firstly, it was meant to empower the youths, under the “ Renewed Hope Agenda” initiatives for the youths. Secondly, the Minister noted that the new vehicles were designed to help in revamping the transportation system.

The first set of beneficiaries were said to have been drawn from across the six Area Councils, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliation.

Wike disclosed that more of such vehicles will be procured as part of the efforts towards revolutionizing the Abuja transportation system Inside Abuja learnt that the new transportation scheme was intended to replace keke Napep and motorbikes in some designated areas within the city.

According to Wike, the FCTA transportation Secretariat would soon reel out the operational guidelines for the vehicles. “These vehicles are brand new, ‘tier leather’ vehicles.

They (beneficiaries) are not paying a kobo. This is the government’s support for the youths to reduce the cost of transportation in the city. We will fix the price because we bore the cost of the vehicles.

“Abuja should compete with other cities in the world. We are not banning keke Napep in Abuja, but they will no more operate in the three districts of Guzape, Maitama and Asokoro.

We make sure all area councils are involved in the bidding for the vehicles”, Wike said. According to him, the handlers of the new transportation scheme would be profiled by security agents and that by January, all taxi drivers in Abuja will be profiled for security reasons.

Also, the bus terminals under construction in the FCT will be commissioned by January next year where all vehicles will operate from.

“We are bringing more vehicles, all commercial drivers will be profiled by security agencies. It’s time for keke Napep and bike operators to prepare for their exit in locations covered by the vehicles, we must have a modern city.”

