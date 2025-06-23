Rebuttal: Wamakko Dissociates From 2027 VP Speculations

Share

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto Central Senatorial District, has firmly distanced himself from a recent statement attributed to the Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Council, Abdullahi Yerima, calling on northern leaders to support Senator Wamakko for the position of Vice President in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Abdallah Shehu el-Kurebe, the Senator described the claims as “untrue, unauthorized, and misleading,” asserting that he has never, at any point publicly or privately expressed interest in contesting for the Vice Presidency or any similar political position in the 2027 elections.

The purported endorsement was published in the New Telegraph under the headline: “2027 Aspirations: Northern Leaders Urged to Support Wamakko”.

Senator Wamakko has categorically rejected the contents of the publication, labeling it a product of “political mischief” and a calculated attempt to draw him into “needless and unfounded political speculation.”

“The statement credited to Mr. Abdullahi Yerima is not only false but also a reckless act of political irresponsibility aimed at misrepresenting the Distinguished Senator’s position and misleading the public,” the statement read.

Senator Wamakko has demanded an immediate retraction of the statement by Mr. Yerima, along with an unreserved public apology to him and his family. He further cautioned against any future actions that could harm his reputation or misrepresent his political stance.

“Senator Wamakko remains committed to his mandate of serving the people of Sokoto State and Nigeria with integrity, responsibility, and political maturity,” the statement concluded. “He will not be distracted by opportunistic narratives driven by personal or political agendas.”

