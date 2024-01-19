Rebranding Nigeria Through Entertainment Industry

All over the world, young Nigerians are easily recog- nised as some of the smartest and hardworking set of in- dividuals. Sports, entertainment, intellectual geniuses abound amongst the Nigerian youth of today. ––Sunday Akin Dare

The list of the pride-evoking feats by Nigeria’s entertainment icons, including Nollywood movie producers, directors, music superstars and comedians keeps increasing by the day. For instance, recently Funke Akindele’s block- buster Nollywood film, ‘A Tribe called Judah’ smashed box office records, be- coming the first Nigerian movie to earn 1bn naira ($1.1m; £900,000) in domestic theatres. The film achieved the historic feat in just three weeks of its release! Also, in an epochal milestone, Akindele, 46 who happens to be the highest grossing director with the same film holds the record for the second and third highest selling Nollywood movies,with ‘Battle on Buka Street’ (N668.4m) and ‘Omo Ghetto:The Saga’ (N636.1m) respectively. But that is only a tip of the Nollywood iceberg.

As for the highly entertaining Nigeria’s music spectrum, Burna Boy won the Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards and African Artist of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards with his outstanding album, ‘ Twice as Tall’. On his part, Wizkid, prided with some 65 music awards is the first Af- rican artiste to bag seven Billboard Nominations, the most awarded African musician at BET Awards and the youngest African artiste to get a Gram- my nomination. Similarly, the energetic and creative Davido, credited with not less than 29 music awards has garnered such from Soul Train, Kora, BET, MOBO and of course, The Future Awards. Certainly, the future beams a brilliant light, for Nigeria’s entertainment industry as has been projected by the Ayo Animashaun’s Hip TV and the Annual Headies Awards.

That is, if our policy makers and those who implement them know their onions and put on their thinking cap, to match their words with timely action. If not, how do we explain the intrigu- ing part of the global entertainment industry, that our own delectable and sweet-voiced Tiwa Savage became the only Nigerian artiste to perform, with an electrifying show at the King Charles 111 coronation concert in London? That was in May 2023. Interesting, is it not? Of course, it is. That is considering the exciting fact that the young and talented Nigerian -born Rema became the first-ever Afrobeat musician to perform at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Indeed, he held the world top soccer superstars spellbound, with the performance of his mega hit song, ‘ Calm Down’ at the 2023 Ballon D’ Or ceremony in October last year. Yet, there have been more achievements to celebrate.

Only recently, our beautiful, talented and world-renowned African song- stress, Yemi Alade thrilled the audience at the 60,000 capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara right there in Abidjan. It was at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, AF- CON in Cote d’ Ivoire. The list goes on and on. But the all-important questions remain unanswered. For instance, considering the global attention the above-mentioned achievements have drawn to the Nigerian nation how come that successive governments have not maximized the huge potentials inherent in them to rebrand the country? If seasoned professionals, committed to their art could record such mind-blowing achievements all on their own, what would happen if there is sustained government support?

Well aware of the outstanding global influence the King of Pop, Michael Joseph Jackson (of blessed memory) did with American Pop music culture, the likes of Bob Marley, and Jimmy Cliff did with Jamaica’s Raggae music, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Fela did with Afro-beat music, Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey with Juju Music, this is the time to re-think Nigeria and rebrand it. Indeed, this has become more com- pelling, given the recurring incidents of insecurity,:characterized by the killing spree of defenceless citizens by fully armed members of Boko Haram, herders, bandits, and the kidnapping for huge ransom that has held Abuja FCT, the nation’s capital city by the jugular! With the image of the country seriously dented by the steamy allegations of fraudulent elections, by the deployment of force and fiat, threats and intimidation by the powers that be, thereby weakening the fabrics of our institutions- from that of security to the judiciary -there is cause for serious concern. In fact, the situation has been worsened by an inclement operating environment leading to several multinational manufacturing companies exiting the country.

Obviously,some urgent steps have to be taken by the government to reverse the drift to anomie, right away. That brings us to the significant issue of branding. So, what is it all about? According to the much-respected branding expert, Christian Idahosa while delivering his lecture titled: ” Branding Principles and Strategic Utilization ” at the West African Business School, Ikeja back in 2006 ” a brand is a store of values. It is an experience, the sum of the relationships a company, product, service or even a person has with the customers”. Put simply, what image comes to the mind of others when the name, Nigeria is mentioned? The answer is patently obvious, out there in the global spectrum for all to see. But the good thing about branding is that it goes beyond being viewed as a mere living or breathing organism.

Rather, it is a construct. It is created, stimulated and applied. That means that with good governance, driven by people-friendly policies and selfless leadership Nigeria can become a destination of choice, instead of the brilliant minds caught by the Japa Syndrome and companies that once employed hundreds of thousands of the youth packing up. To re-brand Nigeria let us begin with the entertainment industry. That brings to mind the recent call made by Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, encouraging entertainers to play a pivotal role in projecting Nigeria’s diverse culture and rich heritage on the global stage. In her New Year message, the Minister emphasized the significant impact of the creative economy, especially in weaving together the nation’s cultural tapestry.

Rightly said, one would admit. Entertainment has been man’s past time since time immemorial. Through music, arts, folklores, festivals, concerts, games and motion pictures man has been able to exhibit his creative ingenuity,to soothe frayed nerves and ease tension. It has assisted to pump adrenaline into his blood circulatory system to generate laughter, considered as the antidote and the best medicine against mass misery. But it has also become a money-spinner as reflected by the recent feats by the thespians and music icons. The government is therefore, hereby urged to walk the talk on providing the enabling environment through stable infrastructural development, including steady electric power supply, good access roads, financial incentives, and collaboration with the tourist practitioners.

That is what the Lagos State government has started with the $100m African Film Festival located in Epe. And a privately owned Xtralarge Farms Agritech City in Idi-Iroko, the first of its kind in Africa definitely needs such support. Above all, governments at all levels should guarantee security of lives and property for the professionals to excel, and to rebrand Nigeria as a global destination of choice.