Rebirth of hope at Olukoya’s London prayer vigil

For thousands of Christian faithful across the United Kingdom, the recent Mega Healing Crusade held by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), London brought the rebirth of hope amidst many challenges confronting the world.

It was showers of blessings and testimonies as the General Overseer of the MFM, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, held the Great Physician Crusade service at one of the largest theatres in the United Kingdom, Gaumount State Theatre, High Road, London, with the theme: ‘The Great Physician Night, 2025’.

The program featured fervent prayers, energetic worship, song ministrations, and several miracles.

The crusade has been described as “one of the biggest gatherings” held by the Church in the United Kingdom.

The crusade, the organisers said was in line with the explosive evangelism initiative of the church whose objectives include: “to capture the world for Christ, healing the land as well as individuals of diverse challenges, especially people who need deliverance.”

Although the service was scheduled for 10 p.m., those in need of Divine intervention, began trooping into the arena by 10:00 am, and by 6 in the evening, the Arena was filled with an overflow, while many stood outside.

The attendees came with various prayer requests as well as photos of their loved ones who could not attend physically due to distance or the state of their health. Others came along with water, Olive oil, and clothing (mantles) which they hoped would be prayed on, anchored on the belief that God would provide the ultimate source of solution to all their challenges and answer their supplications.

The wife of the General Overseer, Dr Folashade Elizabeth Olukoya, set the tone of the crusade when she affirmed that God alone Has the power to deliver to the utmost. She pointed God to worshippers, as their shield, defense, solution provider, and greatest healer whose prescription never fails.

Taking his text from Jeremiah 32:27, the General Overseer, revealed that God Almighty alone has solutions to all problems across the world.

Dr. Olukoya explained that Jesus can heal the pervasive problem of depression, suicidal tendencies, and all emotional troubles now plaguing the world.

He stressed that Jesus Christ does not only heal physical and spiritual diseases but also specialises in healing emotional diseases, adding that He is the Great Physician that moves through the Holy Ghost that heals.

He said: “Jesus Christ is the great Physician that heals immediately, permanently, without charges or medical tools. His healings are without charges, he heals generational and genetic diseases. Jesus heals Physical, Spiritual, and Emotional diseases including depression. He has a complete pharmacy and heals without appointments or medical tools. You can now have diverse healing if you surrender your life to Jesus Christ.”

Olukoya, however, revealed that the ticket to God’s healing is by surrendering one’s life to Jesus Christ the son of God. He stressed that for these all-round healings, great faith and a desperate cry to God for healing are needed.

Testimonies flowed and outstanding miracles happened instantly after the deliverance prayers. As the miracles occurred, shouts of joy and happiness reverberated across the crusade ground.

The fire of prayer ignited the atmosphere, and testimonies poured out—fibroids disappeared, ailments vanished, and demons fled at the sound of Holy Ghost fire.

“There was instant healing of different ailments which had lasted for days, weeks, months, and even years. Some had visited hospitals and spent huge sums of money, some had abandoned themselves to their fate, thinking hope was already lost.

“It was jubilation galore all over the crusade ground as participants danced, sang, and praised God for the healing presence of the almighty God globally.”

Participants testified that the entire city of London has witnessed the undeniable hand of God.

” No words can truly capture the mighty move of God that took place during the unforgettable healing crusade. The unprecedented crowd, the hunger for deliverance, and the miraculous testimonies prove beyond any doubt that God is with His servant, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries. The entire city of London has witnessed the undeniable hand of God. Even secular venues couldn’t contain the move of the Holy Spirit. People stood in the cold for hours, yearning for the presence of God.”

