Rebels Edging Closer To Taking Key DR Congo City

Rebels appear to be edging closer to taking control of the key city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following reports that they had captured its airport.

The Congolese government has insisted that it is still in charge as fighting in parts of the city continues. Warehouses with food and medical supplies have been looted, aid agencies say.

The clashes between M23 rebels and the army and its allies have left hospitals overwhelmed by casualties and bodies lying on the streets, according to the UN.

Growing anger over the rebel offensive led to protesters targeting foreign embassies in the capital, Kinshasa. Calls for peace talks to end the fighting are mounting, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi will not take part in regionally brokered talks aimed at ending the rebel assault on the key eastern city of Goma, state media has reported.

Kenyan leader William Ruto had invited Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to a virtual summit yesterday, as corpses lay on the streets of Goma following heavy fighting.

