Rebels Attack Dr Congo Army, Ending Lull In Fighting

Share

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have attacked Congolese government forces in the South Kivu province, breaking a two-day lull in fighting. Heavy shelling began yesterday morning, three days after a summit of East and Southern African leaders called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The rebels have seized vast swathes of land in the eastern DR Congo, including the major city of Goma. They are now pushing towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu – another key city in the region. Around 2,900 people have been killed since early January as a result of the hostilities, the latest UN figures suggest.

Approximately 700,000 others are estimated to have been forced from their homes and thousands more injured, reports the BBC.

Yesterday’s fighting erupted near Ihusi, a locality around 70km (43 miles) from Bukavu and 40km from the South Kivu’s airport, security sources told news agency AFP. A spokesperson for the Congo River Alliance (known by its French acronym AFC), an alliance of rebel groups including the M23, suggested its fighters could take their battle to Bukavu.

Share

Please follow and like us: