Rebasing: Nigeria’s GDP Projected To Hit $450bn By Year-End

Following the recent release of the rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has projected Nigeria’s GDP could reach an estimated $450 billion by year end, barring any major disruption in the economy.

Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known in a statement yesterday, while evaluating the rebased GDP, Q1 2025 GDP Report, and Sectoral Analysis.

He said the CPPE welcomed the recent release by NBS, adding that the rebasing exercise represented a significant milestone in Nigeria’s economic management, as it enhances the relevance, accuracy, and timeliness of national economic data, and aligns Nigeria’s statistical reporting with international best practices.

Speaking on the overview of the Q1 2025 GDP report, he said: “According to the newly rebased figures, Nigeria’s nominal GDP was reported at N372.82 trillion as of 2024, representing a 41 per cent increase over the 2019 nominal GDP.

“The economy recorded a growth rate of 3.38 per cent in 2024. In Q1 2025, GDP growth moderated slightly to 3.13 per cent, with total output for the quarter at N94 trillion.

“This brings Nigeria’s cumulative GDP at the end of Q1 2025 to approximately N466 trillion, or an estimated $300 billion.

As the Nigerian economy progressively recovers from the shocks of the current economic reforms, the CPPE projects that by year-end, Nigeria’s GDP could reach an estimated $450 billion, barring any major disruption in the economy.”

He added: “It is important to note that economic activities in the first quarter were typically subdued compared to the other quarters, which may account for the observed moderation in Q1 GDP growth.”

On the significance of the GDP rebasing, the renowned economist explained that it was a critical statistical exercise that updates the base year used for calculating national output, ensuring that the structure of the economy is accurately reflected in line with current realities.

“By adopting 2019 as the new base year, Nigeria’s GDP figures now incorporate recent changes in consumption patterns, production technologies, and sectoral dynamics.

“This provides a more realistic and comprehensive picture of the economy, which is essential for effective policy formulation, planning, and investment decisions,” Yusuf stated.

He also added that the rebasing exercise had improved the accuracy of sectoral contributions, revealing shifts in the economic landscape and highlighting emerging sectors that were previously underrepresented.

According to him, “the CPPE urges that future re-basing exercises be conducted more regularly and in a timely manner, in line with global standards, to maintain the relevance and credibility of Nigeria’s economic data.”