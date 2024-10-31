Rebasing: NBS’s Joint Planning Stakeholders Mull 5 Yearly Process

Share

A recommendation of the Joint Planning Board (JPB) and National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) has suggested that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) should conduct Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rebasing every five years.

The stakeholders of the 23rd (JPB) and ( NCDP) advised NBS to provide technical capacity support to the states on the computation of GDP.

In a communique obtained, it recommended both national and sub-national governments should embark on transformative reforms to encourage Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) advocacy, financial literacy programmes, and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) on investment in the sector to address its financing gap.

The stakeholders recommended state governments should reform market regulations to facilitate entry and improve the performances of entrepreneurs.

“Governments at all levels must encourage and support industrial research and training through local initiatives on market and marketing research; and federal and state governments should increase access to credit and provide working capital for entrepreneurs, especially start-up capital.

“They should also develop the means of tracking the activities of the beneficiaries of the programme for sustainability,” they said.

