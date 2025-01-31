Rebasing: MAN Cautions NBS, Pledges Cooperation

Share

As the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) prepares to unveil the rebased GDP/CPI, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has advised the agency to sustain its integrity by ensuring accuracy.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that MAN would definitely be collaborating with the NBS on the new economic rebasing.

Ajayi-Kadir said a major inclusion to the rebasing of Nigeria’s GDP include activities in the ICT, telecommunications and the creative industry, saying that the reality should also attract more government attention and funding for the digital and creative industry.

Specifically, he noted that businesses looked up to the country’s digital infrastructure to support their operations in driving Artificial Intelligence, transactions in digital currencies, customer service, and revenue generation.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “I mean generally it is accepted that we needed to correct invalid in our economy and is because it’s an indication of how worthy our economy is, particularly in the global perception as to the strength of the viability of our economy and every nation would like to be correctly adjust on that basis.”

He continued: “I believe that is what NBS wants to do. In some cases, you do it after every five years, four years or whatever you have chosen. I think there is even a global reference.

On MAN stance on the rebasing exercise, the MAN DG said: “For us, we are disposed to the correct assessment of the GDP and we would of course respect NBS in whatever they come out with and of course, if we have issues we are going to engage them because we are already having some collaboration with them.

“Data is key. In fact, in one of the committees I participate in, we say; In God, We Trust every other persons must bring data.

“Data is very very important and I think Nigerians will be interested in how we rebase and to know that we do it correctly so that we do not just dress ourselves in garment that we do not merit.”

Recall the NBS had explained that the plan to rebase the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the consumer prices index (CPI) was not to satisfy any interest but to ensure that economic indicators accurately reflected the evolving structure of the economy.

The Statistician-General of the Federation (SG), Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, gave the explanation in Abuja.

Adeniran said the rebasing exercise was designed to incorporate new and emerging economic sectors, update consumption baskets to reflect current realities and refine data collection methods to align with global standards.

The explanation came after Ajayi-Kadir advised the Nigerian government against using the rebased GDP and economic reforms to downplay the seriousness of the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The Statistician-General said the exercise was not intended to satisfy specific expectations but to provide an accurate reflection of the Nigerian economy.

“This is crucial for informed decision-making, effective governance and strategic economic planning,” he said, adding that the last rebasing was conducted in 2014.

He noted that the current update was to capture significant structural changes in the economy since then, offering a more precise picture of Nigeria’s economic landscape. Adeniran said that rebasing was essential for ensuring that the indicators remain relevant and accurate.

“As economies evolve, new industries emerge, and consumption patterns shift. It becomes imperative to update our statistical measures to reflect these changes.

Rebasing allows us to align with these transformations, providing policy – makers, businesses and stakeholders with the necessary tools for strategic planning,” he said.

He added that the process aligns with the United Nations’ principles of official statistics, particularly Principle 3, which focuses on accountability and transparency.

