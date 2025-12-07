About a fortnight ago, the Embassy of Poland in Nigeria celebrated the National Independence Day to commemorate the liberation of Poland from foreign rule that had the semblance of colonisation. In this interview, the Ambassador (designate) of Poland to Nigeria, His Excellency Michał Cygan goes back memory lane with ONWUKA NZESHI on the political trajectory of Poland and how Nigeria can benefit from its experiences in the economic and security sectors

Recently, you celebrated the Polish National Day. Is it just like when we celebrated our Independence Day?

Our Independence Day is on the 11th day of November. This is to commemorate November 11, 1918 when, at the wake of the First World War, Poland was reinstated as a state. It does not mean that Poland was created on that day – our history extends 11 centuries back. Officially, we count our written history from the event known as the Baptism of Poland in 966 AD when, what we call nowadays Polish lands were for the first time unified under one sovereign ruler. So, as you can see, we are approaching 1,100 years of history as a country.

However, through some parts of this history, notably in the 19th century, we were in fact colonized. We call it the partition of Poland. It was our authoritarian neighbours of the time, the Prussian-German Empire, the Austrian Empire and the Russian Empire, who divided Poland among themselves. They did not like what the PolishLithuanian Commonwealth, a political entity Poland was a part of at that time, had achieved.

We had at that time effective democracy. Not exactly like today – women and peasants were excluded from voting, but given the standards of the era, that was a very modern and democratic political system. In Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the first constitution in Europe was established – historically second only to the US Constitution which was first in the world. Our democratic spirit was an obvious threat to the authoritarian regimes, where Emperors dictated the law, not the people through their Parliament’s representation. It was revolutionary.

They realized that if their own societies see the benefits of our system and claim the same freedoms, that might be the end of their dictatorial rule. So, they agreed instead to partition Poland. Jointly, Prussia/Germany, Russia and Austria overwhelmed our kingdom at the time and took our independence. Despite that, Poles preserved their culture and language and never stopped in their efforts to recreate the Polish state.

Each generation was rebelling against foreign dominance and finally, we succeeded after 123 years. Just imagine how many generations had been cherishing this idea! In Poland we have a saying that “we fight for the freedom of ourselves and of yourselves” –meaning all the people – from any form of tyranny. And that is why we have always been supporting decolonization.

When did Poland establish diplomatic relations with Nigeria?

We established relations with Nigeria in the very early days after the creation of modern independent Nigeria and have been a very friendly and supportive nation to Nigeria. And the same goes for many other African and non-African countries. We are the nation that always stands for self-determination and freedom. That is why we celebrate our Independence each year – it is a matter of pride, joy and common identity. We believe this is a universal message. We strongly reject imperialism and foreign domination. Poland opposes any country that reaches out to take freedom of the others. And every nation that wants to preserve its independence and freedom will find a friend in Poland.

So, given the environment where Poland is situated, did you at any time have any experience with communism or socialism?

Of course. We were forcefully put in the fold of the so-called Eastern Bloc, dominated by Moscow, and our experience with that system was very bad. We have experienced it ourselves, so we can tell. It’s nothing but a beautiful theory in books. Some philosophers, activists, and perhaps dreamers, read the socialist theory and thought that it’s all about equality, brotherhood, liberalisation and so on.

But this looked like that only on paper. We know for a fact what it was, from our history. In Poland’s case, socialism or communism was just another disguise for the dominance of Moscow, now, not under the Tzar imperialism, but under the First Secretaries of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. The oppression was even worse. As an idea, socialism can be seen as progressive when defending labour rights, humanitarianism, and equal rights. We have had very prominent socialist movement leaders in our history who defended labourers’ rights, and who fought valiantly for social justice.

But when ideas, such as socialism, communism, brotherhood among the nations, come as a disguise for foreign domination, brought by foreign armies that eliminate those who oppose them and install governments that are under foreign control, control the media, control schools, when there is only one political party, one propaganda and dissidents are hushed, sometimes forever? Then, in such cases, we don’t call it socialism, we don’t call it communism, or brotherhood. We call it tyranny, for that is what it is.

And we always oppose that. So, from that perspective, it is ironic that in many parts of the world, the Soviet Union enjoysed this nostalgic aura, for example, that they fought against apartheid, while it was nothing else but instrumentalizing noble ideas for the purpose of retaining its own sphere of dominance. What Soviet Russia criticized outside its dominion, it was massively exploiting where they had control. Poland is just one of the examples of countries and nations ruthlessly exploited by Moscow.

This is exactly what Putin is doing now. What he is doing in his neighbourhood, waging aggressive war against Ukraine, is not post-colonial, this is neo-colonial. This Russian drive for power and dominance over neighbours has never stopped. Once more, Russia is doing exactly the same thing that it is criticizing and blaming others for. The only difference is that Russia’s perceived “colonies” are not separated by seas – they are Russia’s neighbours.

So, going back to your question on communism, we have had this first-hand experience of what communism is. But also, from another, not geopolitical angle, we experienced a futility of communism as an economic system. It was just pure mismanagement. What we saw in Poland; it led us to an economic catastrophe in the 1980s.

Even food was rationed in Poland because, at some point, if the state keeps prices low and imposes price control, there are no incentives for the producers to produce. Selling at the price that the government imposed did not cover the cost of production.

After getting rid of these systemic inefficiencies by 1989, Poland has become a breadbasket again. We could feed half of Europe by ourselves. Our food export this year so far has exceeded €50 bn. (fifty billion Euro), just the export, i.e. excluding what we consume.

How long have you been under this current democratic system?

We changed the system in 1989. You may recall Lech Wałęsa, who led the world- famous opposition Solidarity Movement. He was a labour union leader and at the same time a Nobel Peace Prize winner in the 1980s. His pro-democratic movement dismantled communism in a peaceful way at the same time when Nelson Mandela dismantled apartheid by peaceful means in South Africa.

These were parallel processes, amazing and inspiring democratic waves at that time. Wałęsa was a labour union leader, he was a simple electrician, and at the same time a very charismatic person. He was a living proof that the system that was supposed to favour ordinary people, the people of labour, was not working.

At some point, a quarter of Poland’s population belonged to the Solidarity Movement and the communist government realised that they cannot contain it. Both sides came to an agreement, we call it the Round Table of 1989, where communist authorities negotiated a peaceful transition with the opposition under the leadership of Lech Wałęsa. That was the most glorious revolution in Polish history because it was peaceful, unlike many bloody revolutions from the past. Since that time, Poland has been experiencing the efficiency of a democratic liberal system as opposed to communism.

We have been living under democracy for 36 years, as of now. At the point of that transition, the purchasing power of an average Polish citizen was around 20 percent of the German citizen – now we are at the level of 80 percent. In these 36 years the rise of the Polish economy has been enormous. Only China and Poland, for very different reasons, with very different models of economy, stand out globally as the fastest growing economies.

In Poland, we decided to open up, that we have to take bold steps to connect Poland with like-minded countries in Europe so that we are stronger together. We decided that we want to integrate with the West, that these are the countries with whom we share a common set of values: democracy, free market, human rights, civil liberties, and the rules-based order.

These are the fundamentals for any peaceful and sustainable development. We have long ago reconciled with the Germans. In the past, Germany was just as much a hostile power to us as Russia. That is the beauty and mutual benefit of European integration that it turns former enemies into friends and allies These decisions and developments have quadrupled our economy since that time. So now, Poland has reached the threshold of being a $1 trillion economy.

We’ve achieved it this year. We are now a G20 economy in all but in name. I believe that the Polish example speaks for itself as to which way leads to sustainable development. It’s not ideology, definitely not an imperialistic world order. When countries and societies unite around the same values and allow the integration, freedom of movement, ideas, goods and services, then as a result, such countries flourish as Poland has.

Are there some lessons for Nigeria to learn from Poland’s experience?

Thank you for that question. I believe that Poles and Nigerians have a lot of similarities. It seems like the same historical processes have been shaping us at a distance in similar ways.

Our societies can benefit from learning from each other; this is a two-way street. In Nigeria, there are so many good democratic practices: very own, traditional, not brought from the West, but indigenous way of resolving conflicts and coming peacefully to an agreement.

The North and the South of Nigeria obviously have different traditions, however they both include an effective indigenous system of governance.

Given the diversity of Nigeria, it is amazing how the federation is functioning and how much the decision making process is taking into account this diversity and the freedom of religion resulting from the multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious character of Nigeria.

I’m not blind or over-idealistic to the challenges. However, given the compounding nature of Nigeria, I would say that Nigeria in its modern shape is a young and resilient structure. Nigeria is functioning as a combination of federal states and a combination of interests that of the time are reconciled peacefully.

How long have you been in Nigeria?

I came in here in January this year. But I presented the copies of my letters of credence to the ministry, the diplomatic protocol in April. So, we may say that the clock starts ticking from April. I would say I’m half a year here as ambassador-designate

So between April and now, how has it been?

Excellent. It’s been very inspiring. As you hear me talking about the similarities between Poland and Nigeria, this is not a reflection with which I have come. This is something I am seeing. I’m learning from the contacts I make, from the outreach in the country. I have already been on numerous occasions to Lagos.

I have been to Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Bauchi, Makurdi and Lafia and I plan to visit all parts of this beautiful country. I have met with Nigerians at the political, economic and academic levels. We particularly value academic exchange, scientific collaboration and linkages between Polish and Nigerian universities.

I have met traditional rulers, and the media people. This is where I hope to engage more. And of course, we support trade and investment relations, so I’m also talking to business communities a lot. I’m keeping myself busy, and I am able to do so because of my team. I have a great team, and I believe that the only way to act effectively is to work as a team.

So how would you describe the relationship between Nigeria and Poland diplomatically?

It is really seamless, but not intense enough. I often say that we are very friendly, but not well known yet. Sometimes I discover that Poland is more exotic to Nigeria than Nigeria is to Polish citizens, scholars, or business partners that come to Nigeria. We had excellent visits at the highest political level in the past, recently with the visit of President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Nigeria in September 2022.

But we can and we should get to know each other better. When Nigerians who know countries like the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France or Italy, but have never gone to Poland, visit my country, they often see equally modern infrastructure, same quality as in the West, but still at more affordable prices.

They love to experience nature. The forests that we have, the fields and mountains, the lakes. Considerable part of Poland’s agricultural production is still done in a traditional way. I believe that Nigerians like Poland so much because Poland has a very good story, not so much known to them as that of Britain or France perhaps, but attractive in its mix of curiosity and conservatism, innovation and tradition. There is a good foundation to deepen our interests and relations, from economy to culture, and focus on people.

What is the volume of trade between Nigeria and Poland?

It’s growing, but it’s still far from meeting our ambitions, our expectations. Actually, Nigeria for years has had the surplus, due to oil exports. If we exclude that, Poland has the advantage. But overall, we are at the range of one and a half billion euro (€1.5bn) annually, with a deficit on the Polish side.

The thing is that this volume would be satisfactory for much smaller countries. It’s definitely not satisfactory for economies as big as Poland and Nigeria. As I said, we are a $1trillion economy. So, from that perspective the volume of 1.5 billion Euro is way below what we want to achieve. We need to attract Polish investors, Polish businesses to Nigeria. We had a very successful Polish-Nigerian Economic Forum on the 11th of September in Lagos.

His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was there, and many of his commissioners. The number of companies that came from Poland and their business partners from Nigeria, was very encouraging. It is just the latest example of business activities between Poland and Nigeria. There is almost no day that I don’t hear from Polish companies interested in railway, agriculture, financial sector as well as cyber security.

The latter is our huge potential. We are one of the best in the world in cyber security. We are a number three target in Europe for cyber threats because of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine is number one, UK is number two, and Poland is number three, with over ninety nine percent ( 99%) of the cyberattacks repelled. There is also disinformation, this is constant and it’s hard to shield societies.

Free societies have vulnerabilities here. Malicious foreign actors produce quite intelligent stories that are not true. But they look credible to many people. Democracies have to learn to defend themselves better and Poland has good experiences to share in that respect.

Besides trade, economy, are there other areas of cooperation, culture, or maybe language. Are there attempts by you to teach our people the Polish language?

That is a great ambition, actually. We have programmes for starting Polish language classes abroad which might be of interest to Nigerian universities, especially those which collaborate with Polish institutions already and exchange students and staff. Nigerians who come to Poland generally try to learn Polish.

We have around 4,000 students now from Nigeria, in Poland. We are also interested in learning and teaching Nigerian languages to us, the Polish society. This occurs at the university level. Overall, we have covered political interests, economic cooperation, but when it comes to culture, let me give you just a few examples.

Culture is a strong focus and reference for us. We are a country of great culture, and we see Nigeria as a country of actually, not just one culture, but many cultures. I have just been to Lagos for the Art Festival, so I could see the amazing interpretation of African, and in particular, Nigerian art. At the same time, in Lagos, there is a renowned exhibition, under the supervision of Polish culture managers. It’s a photo exhibition of African photographers.

We are trying to bring Poland and Africa together on cultural level. The exhibition is on display at the Freedom Park in Lagos – Afrotopia is the name. It presents photography, very artistic interpretations, from many African artists. Moreover, I am thinking of bringing to Nigeria a young artist who has won this year the most famous music festival in Poland in the city of Opole, and he is a Polish-Nigerian. His name is Daniel Godson, very talented singer.

He is a son of a first MP of African origin in Polish Parliament – John Godson. His father, who has now returned to Nigeria, was a two-time member of the Polish parliament. So, these are people’s stories – the best examples to show how our cultures are compatible and mutually enriching. I personally enjoy discovering such stories.

It would be nice to see what culture is like in Poland. Many of your contemporaries, like China, Korea, come here to exhibit their cultures, food, dance and arts. Are you following suit?

We are a country of arts, culture and music of a long historic timeline, so we are also thinking of classical music. We want to bring some talented piano musicians to play not just Frederic Chopin’s genre of music, but also modern variations. We can even mix Polish popular music with afrobeat, as this comes excellently together. Poland has many talented authors, like a Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk, and I would like to introduce her to Nigerians.

The Embassy of Poland participated at the recent Economic and Investment Summit in Bauchi State. What are your takeaways from that event?

This was an exciting opportunity. We felt very welcome in Bauchi, and that is key to starting a successful relation. Our business community, when it expresses interest in Nigeria, it also asks about opportunities, incentives. Why Nigeria? And if Nigeria, why this place and not the other place? Polish business had its success, many decades of constant growth and high profits.

We are one of the fastest growing economies among the developed countries. Still, coming to Nigeria for the first time might be a challenge for some businessmen. To address this effectively, one of the most important issues is the interest from the host. What we have seen from the Governor of Bauchi State and his able team was very encouraging.

Not only have I been invited, introduced to the forum, the business opportunities, but I saw in person that it was so well organized and very well focused around the sectors that Bauchi State and Bauchi Governor want to promote.

Is it agriculture? Is it mining? All that is very compatible with Polish economy. There was also a creative economy display with the presence of Her Excellency Madam Hanatu Musawa, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. My ambition is to help organize a study tour for the Governor and his commissioners, with media presence perhaps, to Poland, and we will find the proper partners in the sectors we have identified.

That could involve Chambers of Commerce, be it in the mining industry or agricultural producers’ unions, whatever is of interest, also security solutions, because it’s hard to develop without security. I believe security is a precondition for development. The Governor understands it very well.

Insecurity is as a major issue in many parts of Nigeria, which is inhibiting business and investment. Is there anything that the Polish government can do in terms of security cooperation to help Nigeria overcome this challenge?

We already have good and strong relations, and we want to extend cooperation with Nigerian security apparatus, Nigerian institutions from the federal level to different services to increase safety and security in the country. It is equally important to address root causes of radicalization and help with reintegration of the people who have been, especially the young ones, radicalized.

So, we are helping, not just as Poland, as part of the European Union. We have a lot of programmes on that. We also have our own national capacities, providing solutions and training so that threats to civilians can be contained, the extremists can be handled.

It is about protecting everybody who is targeted. It is a top priority and we want to strengthen Nigeria in this, and we have means to do that. Poland is a good, credible partner to Nigeria in security. And when there is security, development can follow.