Reason for the Christmas Season

Christmas is primarily the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is for Christians the world over a solemn moment and a period of renewal of their faith the only one among the three Abrahamic religions. Yet to many others, it has assumed social and cultural connotations of sorts; it is a period of homecoming, family reunions and other mundane celebrations. In Nigeria like in several other African states,it has become a time for total shutdown of government and official duties. Cultural activities get spiked up while traditional celebrations take over.

While all these take place, there is still some space to take in the spiritual significance of the season. Few weeks to Christmas, however, Pope Francis threw Christians into a difficult position as they grappled with the Vatican’s new policy on same-sex couples. The historic change to Vatican policy now allows priests to bless same-sex couples, an issue that rankles the African congregation. The controversy came in the build-up to Christmas, what many considered a needless controversy when celebrations were in gear to mark Christ’s birth.

The Vatican said in the landmark ruling approved by Pope Francis that Roman Catholic priests can administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies. A document from the Vatican’s doctrinal office reversed a declaration the same body had issued in 2021, but it said such bless- ings would not legitimise irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomes all. According to the statement, the declaration should in no way be confused with the sacrament of heterosexual marriage. That should be a clear enough statemen5, but it is not. In spite of this qualification, however, the controversy was not doused as it was subjected to various interpretations.

The question that many asked was: why was the controversy necessary at the time? While priests should decide on a case-by- case basis, the document admonished them not to “prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing”. While the New position looks like an open handedness by the Catholic Church on issue of all sinners, other questions are raised why same-sex couples should be mentioned specifically. Many of those criticising the policy say that seeking blessing from the Priest is an individual thing regardless of what the individuals do at home.

Individual sinners, including liars, thieves and persons in same-sex relationships, are entitled to blessings. Buy when you decree blessing for same-sexcouples, it goes beyond an individual to the unholy institution they are joined into. As we enter a new year tomorrow, the controversy generated by the Vatican is yet to die down. The continous split in the churches have in recent years arisen mainly due to sharply divided positions on the issue of same-sex relationships. The split of the church of England a few decades ago, largely arose from the disagreements. Today most of the Anglicans in Africa stand on their own, far flung from Canterbury.

As long as same-sex relationships are concerned, the Africans do not trust the Vatican, just like Canterbury. Both blocs may now be getting to a defining moment in their union. With the various interpretations so far given by Catholics in Africa to the Vatican and their unchanged position on same-sex relationships, it may be another departure point for the world’s leading Christian sect.