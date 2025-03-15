Realwarripikin: There are halls I’ll fill that even men can’t fill

Share

Striving in the men’s world can be challenging but the consistency of Anita Asuoha better known as Realwarripikin has kept her growing as one of the most consistence female standup comedians. The Political Science cum Public Administration graduate in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, spoke about surviving in the men’s industry, style of comedy and why she looks forward to working with American star, Tyler Perry.

It’s three months into 2025, how has the journey been thus far?

It has been amazing. I’m grateful. I started this year with 21 days fast. I started with a spiritual journey and you know I’m working with my relationship with God. It’s been so amazing, beautiful. I have internal and divine peace and I pray that it continues, that God continues to give me the grace to continue to serve Him in Jesus name.

What then have you been working on?

For now, late last year I dropped my YouTube series, Based on Streets and I’m working on season two at the moment as it is expected to be released soon. Also, my regular standup show ‘Unapologetically Me’ is been planned to hold outside Nigeria; my team and I are seriously planning to see possibility of holding the show in the UK, U.S. or Canada.

Since the release of Based on Streets series on YouTube, what has been the review so far?

It has been beautiful and the buzz is amazing. I didn’t even know it was going to be so widely accepted that people are beginning to ask for more episodes but rather than come out with another episode, we are going all out to bring an inspiring season two soon. Honestly, the love and acceptance of the first phase of the series still marvel me.

Is the series based on a real-life situation?

It is just a relatable kind of series that explores how people relocate from one place to Lagos because they think it’s easy. It was just reality and a lot of people could relate to it.

A lot of female creatives are doing amazingly in the industry, how does that make you feel as a woman?

Of course we are not relegated anymore in terms of movie, music and of course content creation. Right now, women are side by side with men. I’m a female standup comedian, there are some kinds of halls that I will fill that even men can’t fill. In some fields, women may not have reached there but in entertainment women are side by side.

Being a female standup comedian, has the journey been that smooth all this while?

I would say it was not easy at all. A lot of people are used to the male folks and when I did my very first show it was hard for me to sell my table tickets. I would meet a chairman and he would ask me who is coming to the show. And I would say I am the one doing the show and they would ask about male comedians. You have to work twice as hard and you have to prove yourself that you are funny. It was really hard for me because when you start doing a show, they would want to see something. That helped me to work on my material and made me very consistent and has brought me to where I am today.

I started entertainment in 2008 with dance. When I was dancing, I was up there. I won all the competitions I participated in. From there I started doing standup comedy and social media influencing in 2018 till now. God has been faithful. I would give me a 10/10 score card.

How have your background, upbringing and education impacted your artistic career?

Living in Warri and schooling in a university that supports talents played a big role in my career. I was surrounded by creativity and talent, and being a young person, I soaked it all in.

Your foundation deals more with the female folks, any reason for that?

It’s easy to do female because I’m a woman. I can relate. The foundation was birthed by the fact that there was a time when I and my husband couldn’t pay our children fees, we couldn’t do a lot and as a woman there was a kind of way I felt then. If you help a woman, you have helped a nation. I still do something for men in my foundation. I do something for men’s mental health every May, back to school in September and in the month of March I do women empowerment. I use women because it’s not easy, women are relegated right from time. If you are born as a woman, life will give you 1-0 and then if you marry a man that doesn’t supports you, that’s bad. I should be able to relate with women and help them.

How would you describe the standup comedy industry to a newbie coming in and what words of advice would you give?

Stand-up is not easy for anybody. Perseverance, even in the face of nearly constant rejection, is required for most people in arts and entertainment careers, and stand-up is definitely no exception. As artists, we have to work extra hard to fight the social pressure to give up on ourselves. Part of what we do as a group is encouraging one another, push ourselves to reach for bigger goals, and offer one another tons of support. Working so closely with other female comedians in a totally non-competitive way makes the whole journey a lot easier.

If you could work with anybody, from any point in history, who would you pick and why?

I’ll definitely choose Tyler Perry because I’m a huge fan of his work and what he stands for. Tyler Perry is a filmmaker that takes his career very seriously and he’s responsible for some very thoughtful dramatic productions. That being said, he also has an appreciated sense of humour and a work ethic I aspire to.

