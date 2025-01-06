Realtor Advocates Joint Effort To Combat Nation’s Housing Deficit

Share

A realtor, Akintayo Adaralegbe, has called for a joint effort between the government and private sector to combat Nigeria’s housing needs.

Adaralegbe who is Chairman of T-Pumpy Concept, estimated Nigeria’s housing needs at over 28 million units.

“We understand that addressing this gap requires the combined efforts of the government and the private sector,” he said.

He stated that his company made progress in 2024, in providing affordable land to Nigerians across the country, including the launch of developments in some areas.

“These projects have been important in providing secure, affordable land that Nigerians can own with pride.

“However, our work doesn’t stop here. As we begin 2025, we are already offering new opportunities, including promotional sales to make land ownership more accessible,” he stated.

According to Adaralegbe, since its establishment in 2009, the company’s primary mission is to ensure that land ownership is attainable for as many Nigerians as possible, adding that it remains dedicated to supporting these efforts.

“In 2025, we aim to continue acquiring land in safe, desirable locations and offer a range of options that cater to different budgets and preferences.

“By maintaining our commitment to affordable land, we want to help Nigerians achieve their dream of homeownership.

“We understand that for many, buying land is a major investment, and we are determined to make this process as accessible as possible by providing flexible payment plans and genuine options that meet the needs of our customers,” he assured.

He stated that the company aims to contribute to reducing the housing deficit and enabling more Nigerians to achieve the dream of homeownership.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of his or her financial background, has the opportunity to own land that will bring long-term value,” he added.

