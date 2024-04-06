Realtimers host new NFVCB boss, Husseini

It was an evening of happiness, conviviality, and camaraderie, on Saturday, March 30, 2024, as members of the Realtime Mov- iearts group hosted a reception in honour of the new Executive Direc- tor of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Dr. Shaibu Husseini. Members of the Realtime Mov- iearts group, made up of publish- ers, editors, and CEO’s of media outfits, gathered inside the arena of the COSON house in Ikeja to rejoice with and celebrate Dr. Shaibu. The reception, designed as an informal evening of fun and yabis for members, in the usual Realtime manner, had veteran entertainment broadcast journalist, Segun Adebow- ale, as the compere, and COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji and GM, Bernice Eriemeghe, as special guests of honour. The close-knit event kicked off with prayers by Business Day top- shot, Nonye Ben-Nwankwo, after which members of the group were introduced. A number of Realtimers used the opportunity to talk about the Shaibu they knew.

From Nonye Ben-Nwankwo, to Dorah Osas, Kunle Rasheed, Darlington Abuda, Funso Arogundade, Sunday Adebayo, Tony Nwanne, Bidemi Dairo, Alozie Uzok- wu, Nkarenyi Ukonu, Juliet Bumah, Mandu Umoh, and Acting Coordina- tor, Yemi Oladeinde, it was one word of praise, endearment, and apprecia- tion after the other for the man fondly called CJ by Realtimers. COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, spoke about the Shaibu he knew while The Nation’s Assistant En- tertainment Editor, Gbenga Bada aka BARON gave the toast at the event. Highpoint of the event, was when Chief Okoroji presented a plaque to Dr. Shaibu, who attended the reception alongside his adorable wife, Ruth, on behalf of the group.

The new ED, a versatile dancer him- self, led his friends to the dance floor af- ter a heartwarming and promised filled thank you speech. Before Segun Adebowale officially declared the reception over, members of Realtime, who are now based in dias- pora, were connected and they equally had one good thing or the other to say about the actor, dancer, culture admin- istrator, journalist and film critic as well as communication teacher, who would henceforth superintend the NFVCB. Realtime, conceived as a Whatsapp group with eminent entertainment jour- nalism practitioners, as members, was founded over 10 years ago by Justin Ak- povi-Etsade with Dr. Shaibu Husseini as the coordinator.