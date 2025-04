Share

Real Madrid’s veteran winger Lucas Vazquez is set to leave the club this summer after president Florentino Perez reportedly informed him that his contract will not be renewed.

Meanwhile, another long-serving star will be given time to decide whether to extend his stay into a 14th season. As the Spanish giants chase back-to-back La Liga and Champions League titles, Perez is already planning a squad revamp for the next campaign.

