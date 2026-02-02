Realnews Publisher’s Family Announces Funeral Date For Sister, Barrister Chigbo

The family of the late Pa Adolphus and Victoria Chigbo of Abidi Village, Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, has announced the funeral ceremony of their daughter, Barrister Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo. The funeral will hold on the 5 and 6 February, 2026.

Nwamaka, an Abujabased lawyer and former treasurer of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Branch, was brutally murdered by still-to-be-identified kidnappers in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday, January 5, 2026.

A release signed on behalf of the family by Mr. Celestine Chigbo and Maureen Chigbo, PhD, listed the programme of activities for the funeral, starting with a wake kept on Thursday, February 5, with Mass at 5 pm.

Immediately after the Mass, there will be a Night of Tribute from 6 pm – 8 pm. The venue for the two events is at Adolphus Chigbo’s Compound, Abidi Village, Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

On February 6, 2026, there will be a lawyers’ file to welcome the deceased’s body, while family, friends, and well-wishers will have the opportunity of viewing and paying last respects to the late Barr Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix Chigbo at the Pa Adolphus Chigbo’s Family compound, Abidi Village, Umuoji, starting at 8 am.

The Requiem Mass will begin at 10 am at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church, Abidi Village, Umuoji. Interment will follow immediately after the Requiem Mass at the Pa Adolphus Chigbo Compound. Reception is also at the same venue. The outing Mass will be held on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church, Abidi, Umuoji, at 9:30 am