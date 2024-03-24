Reality Star, Samantha Homossany set to host Zohi Taglit pop up sales

One of the delightful Real Housewives of Abuja reality stars, Samantha Homossany says all is ready yo host her fashion Store’s pop up sales. The gorgeous mother of four lovely children, is the founder and designer for ZOHI TAGLIT, a women and children’s wear brand. Speaking about Zohi Taglit fashion brand, Samantha Homossany stated that the brand was founded in 2012 and concentrates on the essence of women looking extremely feminine, glamorous, and sophisticated. “We create clean contemporary prêt-à-porter and bespoke garments. The Zohi Taglit woman is stylish and confident and the brand has participated in a few fashion runway shows and exhibitions in Nigeria and Europe. We have showcased at the London Fashion Week as well as Abuja Runway.

“I concentrate on quality while focusing on details. My pieces are proven to be chic, artistic and consistent, the very essence of Zohi Taglit brand.” The pop up sales which is said to be a one-of-a-kind sales party will take place March 30th, 2024 at Lekki Phase one, Lagos. In 2021, Samantha joined the inaugural cast of hit reality TV show franchise, The Real Housewives of Abuja as part of the primary cast members. The show was an instant hit, catapulting Samantha into the limelight once more but this time with a focus on her personal life as a mother.

Samantha Homossany is an alumni of London College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts, London. Samantha H. Homossany, Is often described as a successful entrepreneur and fashion designer, a philanthropist, reality television personality, lifestyle/fashion Influencer and cast member of the popular reality show RHOA. She is the founder and director of ASTA Foundation, a non-profit organization, also the founder and creative designer of Zohi Taglit Womenswear contemporary Fashion Brand.