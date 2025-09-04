Real Warri Pikin Makes History With Sold-Out Comedy Debut In Maryland

Nigerian comedian and entertainer, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin has recorded another career milestone with a sold-out performance of her show, Apologetically Me in the United States (US).

The event took place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Grand Occasions Laurel in Maryland.

The show, backed by diaspora and U.S. brands including Finserve, Jollof Etcetera, AfroJamz Network, Buchymix, 1Luv Foods, and Axiom Consults, drew a diverse audience and underscored her growing international appeal.

The Maryland debut follows successful editions of Apologetically Me in Warri, Abuja, Ghana, and the United Kingdom.

Her Abuja show in July 2024 at the This Day Dome attracted over 3,000 fans, featuring performances from Funny Timo, MC Royal, Zigabella, Peruzzi, and Reekado Banks.

From creating comedy skits online to commanding sold-out arenas, Real Warri Pikin has emerged as one of Nigeria’s strongest comedic exports.

Her U.S. breakthrough confirms RWP Entertainment’s strategy to expand the brand to key global markets, including the UK, U.S., and Canada.

With her American debut completed, attention is now on the next stops of her international tour.