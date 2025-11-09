Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, have welcomed another child, a baby girl.

Announcing the development in a statement shared on his official Instagram page on Sunday, the content creator introduced their newborn with a heartwarming caption.

She wrote, “Guess who made her grand entrance? The newest member of @abiaavengers. Dear God, Nara Kele.”

The arrival of their baby girl has brought immense joy to the family, and fans and colleagues have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Real Warri Pikin, known for her relatable skits and lifestyle content, has always given fans glimpses into her family life, including her pregnancy journey.

Some months back, she faced criticism from online commentators who doubted her pregnancy, claiming it wasn’t real because she wore a fitted dress to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding in April.