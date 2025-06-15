Share

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Real Warri Pikin and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, are expecting their fourth child.

The comedian who shared the exciting news via her Instagram page expressed enthusiasm over the upcoming addition.

In her heartfelt post, Real Warri Pikin celebrated her husband on Father’s Day, lavishing him with accolades.

The post featured a lovely video of Real Warri Pikin with her husband and kids, showcasing her adorable baby bump.

Her post reads, “One of the best decisions I’ve made in life was saying ‘Yes” to my husband. Because in choosing him, I didn’t just get the most loving partner, I gave my children the best father.

Loving, caring, steady, strong, super supportive, and fiercely committed to Family and most of all God”.

“You’re the kind of man who makes parenting look like purpose. As we prepare to welcome another heartbeat into our family, I’m reminded again that this life, our life, is a gift”.

“Happy Father’s Day, my love. We’re so blessed to leave you. There’s so much more to say, and “Applaudize” by Spyro sums it up. Thank you, Spyro, for writing this song for me.

