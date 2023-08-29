Real Warri Pikin Finally Speaks On Body Transformation

Popular Nigerian comedienne and media personality, Real Warri Pikin, has finally opened up on her recent body transformation and weight loss journey.

Real Warri Pikin is known to be a plus-sized socialite, however, netizens were intrigued by her rapid weight loss which has caught the attention of many.

Breaking her silence on the issue, she addressed her fans and followers on her weight loss journey, noting that the decision to undergo surgery was not entirely hers, but rather influenced by her supportive husband.

The mother of three decided to share the details of her transformation to inspire others struggling with body image issues and shed light on the realities of her journey.

In an emotionally shared video on YouTube, Real Warri Pikin, revealed the truth behind her weight loss transformation.

According to her, she had undergone a weight loss surgery in order to attain her recent body size. She also said that making the decision to get the surgery was difficult and took a lot of guts on her part.

The 33-year-old comedienne acknowledged the fact that excess body weight comes with a lot of health issues which her husband highlighted, and this made her decision to undergo the weight loss surgery, which was ultimately a question of life and death.

Warri Pikin continued by outlining her decision’s sincere rationale. She claimed that her husband, Ikechukwu, gave her the final push to decide to get the procedure, and he did so fully.

She said, “So na Ikechukwu now dey tell me to say I must do a weight loss surgery because he does not want to lose me. It was such a difficult time for me, This was like January 2023, I cried, I went back to the gym, I worked out, I will eat right, eye go dey turn me because I no fit chop wetin I suppose to chop.

“It became a very difficult time for me, trying to make a decision to go on weight loss surgery so it could help me lose weight and be well. And then I’m trying to do it naturally, Everybody around me has made up their mind except me, it was such a difficult moment for me.

“At the end of the day, I just woke up one day and said ‘baby I’m ready, let’s do this’ and I took the most difficult decision of my life, I went on weight loss surgery.”