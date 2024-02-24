Real Warri Pikin, Aproko Doctor partner Nestle Nigeria to empower children

Nigeria’s leading beverage company, Nestle Nigeria, producers of Milo has signed a strategic collaboration with social media influencer and comedienne, Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin alongside Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, a practicing Medical Doctor and Nutritionist, known as Aproko Doctor, to inspire parents to increase the participation of their children in sporting activities.

The partnership also demonstrates the commitment of the brand to play a vital role in shaping children’s character and values, in addition to providing nutritious energy through the Milo beverages. Speaking on the partnership, the Category Manager, Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Ifeanyi Orabuche, said; “MILO® is deeply committed to empowering children through sports.

We are therefore delighted to announce our collaboration with Anita Asuoha popularly known as Real Warri Pikin and Dr. Chinonso Egemba also known as Aproko Doctor, to amplify the reach and impact of our initiatives aimed at helping children cultivate healthy lifestyles from a young age. We recognize the immense value that these personalities bring to our shared passion for promoting healthy lifestyles.”

Excited Warri Pikin noted that the partnership was homecoming for her as the brand has been a part of her everyday life. She said ‘Working with a brand I grew up with adds a warm touch, making this not just business, but also a personal journey, a blend that is a true blessing not only for me, but also for those I care about.”