New Telegraph

April 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Real Want Enzo

Real Want Enzo

Real Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez ,with the possibility of making a move for the Argentine star in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from Real Madrid Confidential, Florentino Perez is even prepared to take the next step by meeting with Fernandez’s agent to explore the potential of bringing the midfielder to the Spanish capital.

Fernandez has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several years. Before his high-profile transfer to Chelsea from Benfica, the Spanish giants were among the clubs seriously considering him.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Why Chelsea Move Best Option For Osimhen
Read Next

Liverpool Set For Kerkez Talks
Share
Copy Link
×