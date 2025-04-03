Real Want Enzo

Share

Real Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez ,with the possibility of making a move for the Argentine star in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from Real Madrid Confidential, Florentino Perez is even prepared to take the next step by meeting with Fernandez’s agent to explore the potential of bringing the midfielder to the Spanish capital.

Fernandez has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several years. Before his high-profile transfer to Chelsea from Benfica, the Spanish giants were among the clubs seriously considering him.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

