Real Vs Man City: Ancelotti Fires Jibe At Guardiola Over

Carlo Ancelotti insists Pep Guardiola does not believe Man City have just a one percent chance of knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

Guardiola claimed at the weekend, ahead of a second-leg tie that sees City attempting to overturn a 3-2 deficit away from home.

Ancelotti has dismissed that prediction, however, claiming his team only have a small advantage heading into the game.

Two late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham gave Real the one-goal lead in the tie, which looks set to extend the incredible recent history between these sides in the Champions League.

Asked about Guardiola’s ‘one percent’ comment, Ancelotti said: “He doesn’t think so. We don’t think we have a 99 percent chance. We have a small advantage and we have to take advantage of it.

We have to play the same game as in the first leg because it went well, but we have to take into account the difficulties. We are trying to prepare well.

