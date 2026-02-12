Real-Time Transmission Of Election Results Doesn’t Translate To E-Voting – Senate

The Senate on Thursday clarified that the electronic transmission of election results in real time does not equate to e-voting, as has been suggested in some quarters. The lawmakers noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) currently lacks the capacity to conduct e-voting.

The Senate also emphasized that the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) “is not an e-voting platform, but a platform where election results that have been manually counted and declared at polling units are uploaded and publicized.”

The Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Panel to Review the 2026 Electoral Bill, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, explained that there is a clear distinction between real-time transmission of election results and an e-voting system.

The Senate constituted the ad-hoc panel to review the report of its Committee on Electoral Matters, harmonize divergent views, and address grey areas identified during the exercise. Adegbonmire was appointed to lead the seven-member panel.

Speaking on the Senate’s decision, Adegbonmire explained that Nigeria has not transitioned to an e-voting system, contrary to media reports or public misconceptions.

“People need to understand what real-time means. Real-time transmission can only happen if INEC adopts an e-voting system. For now, INEC does not have the capability for e-voting. Maybe in two or three years, e-voting can be adopted. But as of today, INEC has not put such a system in place,” he said.

He clarified that the presiding officer first fills Form EC8A manually, and it is this form that is transmitted to IReV. Changing the term “transmit” to “upload” in the Electoral Bill does not alter the process.

Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, emphasized the importance of correcting misconceptions about IReV due to its implications for peaceful elections.

“IReV is not a voting platform. It is a platform meant to publicize election results already declared by presiding officers at polling units. The Senate has never prohibited INEC from using IReV in the 2027 elections. It is software developed by INEC to publicize results.”

He explained that whether the terms “upload,” “transfer,” or “transmit” are used, the procedure remains the same: the figure must first be manually recorded in Form EC8A before it can be uploaded or transmitted.

“Transmission has nothing to do with the sanctity of the voting process. Votes are counted manually, not by IReV or BVAS. The platform simply displays results after the manual count.”

Adegbonmire also illustrated logistical challenges in Nigeria, noting that voting in remote areas may start later than in urban centers. For example, in Akure, voting may begin at 10:00 a.m., whereas in some riverine areas, it could start at 4:00 p.m., affecting the timing of result uploads.

“The Senate’s position is to prevent misunderstandings about the timing of result uploads. Misreporting can create perceptions of rigging. The media must be careful in reporting these issues,” he added.