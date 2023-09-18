Real target another Eagles star as Bayern sustain Ndidi interest

Real Madrid have identified a Super Eagles striker Tarem Moffi as a potential target for the 2024 summer transfer window if their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen did not materialise.

Mbappe has remained Real’s number one target but the Les Merengues also keep an eye on Napoli forward in case Paris Saint-Germain keep their forward again.

However, knowing full well that other clubs are after Osimhen especially Chelsea, a French news outlet Defense Central reported that Moffi could be the perfect Plan B for the Spanish giants.

Moffi has made a name for himself in Ligue 1 as a remarkable performer, having a huge impact while playing for Lorient and OGC Nice.

Moffi’s move to Nice during the January transfer window has been transformational. He had a strong finish to the 2022–2023 campaign, which led Nice to sign him to a permanent contract this summer.

Moffi has excelled in the current season, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists in just five games.

This past weekend, the 24-year-old forward scored a spectacular brace against PSG in a 3-2 away win for Nice, and Real Madrid took notice. It’s interesting to note that late in the encounter, Mbappe and Moffi almost fought.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have retained their interest in Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and the Leicester star could move to Germany next January. when the winter window opens.

Bayern had their eyes on him during the last summer window but the Bavarians pursued their interest in Palhniha from Fulham more aggressively without success.

The road has now become clearer for Ndidi following a contract extension Paulinha signed with the Cottagers as news suggested Bayern have now turned their attention to the Nigerian international whose contract at Leicester expires next summer.