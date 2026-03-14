Real Seek To Close Gap On Barca Against Struggling Elche

Real Madrid CF will look to reduce the gap at the top of the La Liga when they host relegation-threatened Elche CF at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos head into the contest in second place on the table with 61 points, four behind defending champions FC Barcelona, while Elche occupy 17th position and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Madrid approach the match in high spirits following an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.

Midfielder Federico Valverde delivered a sensational performance in that encounter, scoring a remarkable hat-trick to hand the Spanish giants a commanding advantage ahead of the return leg in Manchester next week.

However, attention now shifts back to the domestic title race, with coach Alvaro Arbeloa urging his players to maintain focus as they chase Barcelona at the summit of the standings.

Real Madrid strengthened their title bid with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in their last league outing, a result that kept them within touching distance of the leaders.

Despite their strong campaign, Madrid have already suffered two home defeats in the league this season and will be cautious not to underestimate Elche.

The visitors travel to the Bernabeu desperate for points as they fight to avoid relegation, with their position just one point clear of the drop zone underlining the importance of every remaining fixture.

History, however, heavily favours the hosts. Real Madrid have lost only six of their last 54 meetings with Elche in all competitions and have never been beaten by the visitors at the Bernabeu.

With the title race intensifying and Barcelona setting the pace, Madrid will be keen to claim maximum points and maintain pressure at the top of the table.