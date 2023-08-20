Real Reasons Senate Didn’t Confirm El-rufai –Sources

There is certainly more to the inability of former Governor Nasir El- rufai, to scale the ministerial screening hurdle than the security clearance being touted. In his trajectory through the Nigerian power loop, Nasir El–rufai has made many enemies, who would be glad that he was served a dose of his own medicine.

There are claims that in the past, El – rufai had also worked against the political interest of so many people in the power loop, even those who wanted to become major political players in the presidency. It is now pay back time for him.

However, he is also a key player in the Nigeria Power Chess board and he may yet bounce back in some other capacities. Some are even insinuating that he may be given an ambassadorial appointment.

He may also have to deal with the security clearance. Sunday Telegraph’s sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, due to the nature of the matter, said that for the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), the chickens are coming home to roost. One of our Sources said the hawks, who said they do not want El–rufai have won as the former governor said he is no longer interested in becoming a minister.

Our Source said: “However, some people in his camp believe that the situation could have been better managed. That he was actually set up for humiliation. That was why he had it rough with the Senate. They believed that with all he did for the President prior to the primaries, where the president was able to pick the ticket of the party. “He was the linchpin of those who insisted that it has to be a former governor and it has to be Tinubu, when Buhari and the party Chairman then, Abdullahi Adamu, were gravitating towards Ahmad Lawan.

“Now, those close to El- rufai believe that he was set up for humiliation and that the Tinubu camp did not do enough to save him from the Senate. And that if the Security apparatus was in the hand of the president and so, he could have done the needful in ensuring that he was given an easy passage.” Our Source continued: “He has nominated somebody to replace him and some are speculating that he has even travelled out of the country.

“His camp is really livid with rage. That is the beginning of some of the major battles in the party. It is not just in the presidency. It shows that some people are all out to ensure that the presidency is tilting towards their own camp.

“We do not know what will happen there. But those who believe that they did their best and they cannot armtwist the Senate and they want to prove that what has happened is a testament to the independence and freedom of that arm of government. “But it is also important to state that El-rufai’s wings have been clipped.

He was carrying on as if he was beyond control of anybody. He was the Lord and Master in Kaduna in spite of the misgivings of his actions, he unsettled the delicate religious balance in Kaduna. “A number of persons in Kaduna South did not forgive him for that, even their sympathizers from across the country.

Under him, Kaduna lost its innocence and became a battleground of sorts. “He was not able to manage the delicate ethnic and religious balance, especially in Kaduna city itself and of course, some of the adjourning towns. People were angry and so petitions were flying left, right and centre.

Unfortunately, the video that leaked where he was insinuating that Muslims would rule Kaduna perpetually also did not do him any good. “Of course, the man who succeeded him (Uba Sani) and the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State (Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe) are Muslims too. “Before El -rufai, there was an attempt to do a political balancing.

That was how Yakowa became the Governor after Namadi Sambo became the Vice President to Goodluck Jonathan. El -rufai scattered all that.” Another Source said: “It also shows that the President is now grappling with the complexity of the Nigerian nation, becoming a president and govern- ing over the nation is not a tea party. The earlier he knows it, the better.

In spite of the fact that he bent over backwards to save El- rufai, there was nothing he could have done. “The odds against Rufai were much and his situation was not helped by his carriage and utterances, prior to during the election and even after the election. He made many enemies even while governing Kaduna, even among the conservative religious leaders.