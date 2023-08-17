Real Reasons NFF Owes Eagles, Falcons – Gusau

Federation To Hold Congress Oct, 22

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has attributed the owing of coaches and play- ers’ backlog of salaries, bonuses and allowances to a lack of sponsors.

Gusau, who said this during the Federation’s peace parley with the House of Representative Committee on Sports, insisting that it has initiated reforms that will attract more sponsors which will inevitably lead to financial buoyancy that will prevent incidents of owing players and coaches.

The NFF is owing the Super Eagles, Falcons and Flying Eagles players a backlog of match bonuses and allowances Gusau said it is wrong to assume that the Federation would deliberately with hold players’ funds or divert money meant for their welfare to their private pockets.

“I want to assure Nigerians that very soon they will see a lot of changes in the development of football so that a lot of sponsors will come back to us. All these issues of not paying match bonuses and the rest of it is because of sponsorship.

By the grace of God, everything will be resolved and they (the committee) have agreed to work with us to see that we get to that destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NFF will have its next Annual General Assembly meeting on October 22, 2023. Gusau said the venue of the Congress will be made public soon.