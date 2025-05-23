Real Reasons Lookman, Iwobi, Others Out Of Eagles Friendlies

Share

Some key Super Eagles players including Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey asked to be left out of Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches for personal reasons.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play against Ghana in London for the Unity Cup, and will also face either Jamaica or Trinidad & Tobago.

After that, they will travel to Moscow to take on Russia for the first time ever on June 6. Sources say Osimhen and Lookman are skipping the games to focus on their club futures.

Osimhen’s loan with Galatasaray ends soon, and he’s expected to leave Napoli permanently. Lookman, who just helped Atalanta win a major title in Italy, is also hoping to make a big move this summer.

Lookman is also said to be taking a well-earned rest after a busy season with his club. Meanwhile, Iwobi and Bassey, who both play for Fulham, reportedly have personal commitments that clash with the match dates, and they asked to be excused from the games, SCORENigeria reports..

The Super Eagles coaching staff is expected to name a squad of available players for these international friendlies soon.

