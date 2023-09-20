‘Real reason Man United failed to sign Osimhen from Napoli’

Manchester United failed to complete the transfer for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen because the club could not finalize a new takeover of the club. Popular players transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who made the revelation in an interview on Debrief podcast for Caughoffside, also used the medium to dismiss reports that the former Lille striker rejected a transfer to Manchester United. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was in the market for a new center-forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr after a fallout between the player and the manager. There were reports of the Reds Devil’s interest in signing the highly-rated Nigerian forward in the transfer window but a deal did not materialize.

Romano has now revealed that the Old Trafford outfit were priced out of a move, with Napoli valuing the 24-year-old in the region of £150 million. He explained further that United would have firmed up their pursuit of Osimhen if the takeover of the club had been completed. The Premier League club’s inability to meet Napoli’s valuation made them switch their attention to Danish International Rasmus Hojlund, who has joined the club for £75 million – half of the 2022/23 Serie A w i n n e r s ’ valuation of Osimhen He said: “With the takeover, they may have had the chance to go for superstar players, there were links with players like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, but it wasn’t possible with their financial situation. This could have been an issue, links for that kind of player couldn’t materialize, and they had to go with a different strategy. I don’t have any news on the players rejecting United because of the takeover, it’s something normal in football. Osimhen has started the new season in good form with six goals for club and coountry in all competitions.”