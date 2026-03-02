Real Reason I Rejected Galatasaray Captain’s Armband – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has explained why he turned down the captain’s armband during Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Osimhen was one of the standout performers in the encounter, scoring a goal and providing an assist as Galatasaray stretched their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira had led the team out wearing the armband, but handed it over to lkay Gundogan after he was substituted in the second half. Gundogan, however, attempted to pass the armband to Osimhen, a gesture the Nigerian forward politely declined.