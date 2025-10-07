Real Prepare £150m For Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly on Real Madrid’s radar once more, with the Spanish giants prepared to part with £150 million (£130m/$175m) in order to bring the midfielder onto their books.

The Ballon d’Or winner is, however, considered to be a priceless commodity at the Etihad Stadium and the Premier League heavyweights have no intention of parting with a prized asset. Rodri, who was named the best player on the planet in 2024 after helping City to another domestic title and his country to European Championship glory, has been in England since 2019.