Real, Man United Join Race For Lookman

More clubs are showing interest in signing Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, with Madrid and Manchester United being the latest big outfits to have entered the race to secure his signature.

Lookman’s impressive performance for Atalnata and the Super Eagles has significantly elevated his profile across Europe. Man United and Real’s moves have come after PSG renewed interest in the forward.

PSG had previously agreed on personal terms with Lookman and were in discussions with Atalanta over a transfer fee.

However, negotiations stalled due to disagreements over the financial aspects, with Atalanta reportedly seeking at least £40 million for the 26-yearold winger.

However, the price tag has gone up as Atalanta are now ready to listen to offer between £70 million for the striker.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash, and PSG are said to be willing to go steps further this time.” he added.

