Real Madrid’s Luka Modric Turns 38

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric continues to thrive, defying age and surpassing expectations.

In Modric’s case, it can easily be said that age is but a number when talent and dedication are the driving forces.

Indeed, as the midfielder celebrates his 38th birthday today, he is set to create history at the club he has spent more than a decade at.

Now, as per AS, Modric sits at a table of elite footballers who did not let the effects of time undermine their talents.

Ferenc Puskás, Paco Buyo, and Jerzy Dudek are the only three players who have played for Real Madrid after turning 38.

Next in line is Luka Modric, who is creeping up on the record and could very well establish himself as the oldest player to play for Los Blancos by the end of the campaign

Puskas is currently in the custody of the record, having played for Real Madrid at the age of 38 years and 234 days.

Buyo is the second-oldest with 38 years and 63 days, while Dudek falls behind by merely four days.

Modric would overtake the records of Dudek and Buyo starting from matchdays 13 (Real Madrid-Valencia) and 14 (Cádiz-Real Madrid), respectively.

Puskas then stands as the final challenge. Modric would need to participate in one of the final five games of the ongoing La Liga campaign in order to break this record.

Having turned 38 years old today, Modric has shown no signs of his drive dissolving.

Talking about his reduced role so far this season at Real Madrid in a recent interview, he remakes, “Nobody is happy when they are out of the game.

After all in my career, where I’m not sure I’ve ever been on the bench for three games in a row, I found that feeling especially strange.

I certainly won’t sink or slump because of it. “I also remain firmly convinced that I can still play as Real Madrid need me to.”

While it is clear Modric is in the final years of his career, he has claimed a desire to continue fighting at the top level.

“We don’t give up, although we are aware that the end of the story is near. That’s only natural,” he added.