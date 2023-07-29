Real Madrid Unwilling To Meet PSG’s €250m Demand For Mbappe

The French setup have excluded the star winger from their pre-season tour of Asia, leaving him to train with the club’s outcasts in Paris.

The Ligue 1 champions hope to pressurize Mbappe through the aforementioned move, although the player appears calm about his situation.

Real Madrid, for their part, have maintained a low profile in their pursuit of their dream target this summer.

After the heartbreaks they have suffered in the past with Mbappe, they hope for the player or his current employers to make the first move in negotiations.

PSG wants a world-record fee for Mbappe

On that front, reports earlier this week brought optimism stating that Mbappe’s move to Santiago Bernabeu was close, adding that his transfer would go down as the most expensive move in the world of football, exceeding Neymar Jr’s €222 million from Barcelona to PSG.