Real Madrid Unwilling To Meet PSG’s €250m Demand For Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are expecting a whopping sum of €250 million for Kylian Mbappe this summer but Real Madrid are unwilling to meet that figure which will complicate the youngster’s move.
The French setup have excluded the star winger from their pre-season tour of Asia, leaving him to train with the club’s outcasts in Paris.
The Ligue 1 champions hope to pressurize Mbappe through the aforementioned move, although the player appears calm about his situation.
Real Madrid, for their part, have maintained a low profile in their pursuit of their dream target this summer.
After the heartbreaks they have suffered in the past with Mbappe, they hope for the player or his current employers to make the first move in negotiations.
PSG wants a world-record fee for Mbappe
On that front, reports earlier this week brought optimism stating that Mbappe’s move to Santiago Bernabeu was close, adding that his transfer would go down as the most expensive move in the world of football, exceeding Neymar Jr’s €222 million from Barcelona to PSG.
And now PSG are demanding a sum of €250 million for their contract rebel, with the same already having been communicated to Real Madrid via the forward’s mother and agent Fayza Lamari.