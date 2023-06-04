New Telegraph

June 5, 2023
Real Madrid Terminate Eden Hazard’s Contract

  • June 4, 2023
  • 1 minute read
Real Madrid on Saturday terminated former Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard’s contract with the club.

New Telegraph gathered that the two parties mutually agreed to terminate the contract, effective from the 30th of June.

According to a statement posted on the club website,T“Real Madrid CF and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023.

“Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage.”

Hazard had endured a nightmare spell at the Bernabeu since joining the club from Chelsea in 2019, and failed to live up to expectations from when he signed.

During his four years in Spain, the Belgian won the European Cup, Club World Cup, European Super Cup, two Leagues, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

