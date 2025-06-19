Real Madrid Still Playing Ancelotti Type Football Under Alonso- Courtois

Share

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that the team is still largely playing in the style of former manager Carlo Ancelotti, despite the recent appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach.

Courtois made the statement after Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday night.

The game marked Alonso’s debut as Real Madrid manager, following Ancelotti’s departure to take charge of the Brazilian national team just weeks ago.

READ ALSO:

Although expectations were high, Alonso’s side struggled to assert dominance, raising questions about how quickly the squad can adapt to a new tactical philosophy.

Speaking to the media post-match, Courtois emphasized the difficulty of transitioning to a new system within such a short timeframe.

“We are still playing Ancelotti-type football. That can’t change in only four days,” Courtois told Madrid Zone.

“After four years with Ancelotti, we developed certain habits that are difficult to change in four days.

Xabi wants different ways to defend and attack. We are watching videos and talking a lot. We will learn from this game.”

The Belgian international’s comments shed light on the ongoing adjustment period at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Alonso is looking to implement his own style—widely praised during his time managing Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite the draw, there is optimism within the Madrid camp that Alonso will soon imprint his tactical identity on the team, combining defensive solidity with dynamic attacking play.

Real Madrid will return to domestic action this weekend, and all eyes will be on how quickly Alonso can begin to steer the squad in a new direction

Share