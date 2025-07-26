Real Madrid Rejects Vinicius Jr’s Wage Demand, Set Contract Deadline

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out offering Brazilian star, Vinicius Junior the same salary as new signing, Kylian Mbappe, marking a turning point in the club’s ongoing contract negotiations with the winger.

According to SER Deportivos, the Spanish giants have decided to give Vinicius one more year to elevate his performance before revisiting talks.

If no agreement is reached by then, the club is prepared to put the player on the transfer market.

This development follows a breakdown in contract renewal talks earlier this month.

While both parties came close to a new deal, Vinicius’s wage demands, a reported €30 million annual package including bonuses exceeded what the club was willing to offer.

Vinicius, 25, remains firm on his salary request, which has led to a standstill in negotiations for several months.

Despite having a contract that runs until June 2027, the forward’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu is now uncertain.

Signed from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has become a key figure in Madrid’s attack.

However, with Mbappe’s recent arrival on a lucrative contract, the club appears unwilling to disrupt its wage structure.

It remains to be seen whether both sides can find common ground before the 2025/26 season progresses further.