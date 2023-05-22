Real Madrid Reacts Against Racism Targeted Vinicius Jnr

Real Madrid has issued a statement regarding racism abuse targeted at Vinicius Junior, saying it constitutes a ‘hate crime’ and have filed a complaint with the Spanish State Attorney General’s Office.
Brazil forward, Vinicius was the subject of an alleged racist abuse during Real’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Valencia on Sunday.
“Real Madrid CF shows its strongest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinicius Junior,” the club said in a strongly-worded statement on Monday.
“These facts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic state of law.
“Article 124 of the Spanish constitution establishes the functions of the public prosecutor’s office to promote the action of justice in defence of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.
“For this reason, and given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the sate attorney general’s office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated.”
LaLiga president Javier Tebas had reacted to Vinicius’ post on Sunday by accusing the forward for “criticising and insulting” the league.
In another tweet on Monday, Tebas said: “Neither Spain nor @LaLiga are racist. It is very unfair to say this.
“How @LaLiga we denounce and fight racism with all rigidity within our competences. This season there were 9 cases of racist insults (8 of them for insults against @vinijr)
“We always identify the violators and take the complaint to the legislating bodies. It doesn’t matter that they are few, they are relentless.
“We cannot allow the image of a competition that is about the symbol of peoples union to be tarnished, where more than 200 players are of black origin in 42 clubs that receive in each round the respect and affection of the fans, being the racism an extremely specific case (9 complaints) that we are going to eliminate.”