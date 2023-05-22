Real Madrid Reacts Against Racism Targeted Vinicius Jnr

Real Madrid has issued a statement regarding racism abuse targeted at Vinicius Junior, saying it constitutes a ‘hate crime’ and have filed a complaint with the Spanish State Attorney General’s Office.

Brazil forward, Vinicius was the subject of an alleged racist abuse during Real’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Valencia on Sunday.

“Real Madrid CF shows its strongest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinicius Junior,” the club said in a strongly-worded statement on Monday.

“These facts constitute a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic state of law.

“Article 124 of the Spanish constitution establishes the functions of the public prosecutor’s office to promote the action of justice in defence of legality and the rights of citizens and the public interest.

“For this reason, and given the seriousness of the events that occurred, Real Madrid has turned to the sate attorney general’s office, without prejudice to its appearance as a private prosecution in the proceedings that are being initiated.”