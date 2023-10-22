Real Madrid Planning Summer Swoop For Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are reportedly setting their sights on a summer transfer for Bayern Munich ace, Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian left-back will enter the final year of his deal with the German champions in 2024 and is yet to agree on an extension.

As such, Los Blancos are preparing to swoop and according to the internal sources, they will look to complete the transfer for as little as £35 million.

Davies has evolved into one of the world’s best attack-minded defenders in recent years after initially joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018 as a winger.

The youngster still plays a more offensive role on international duty with Canada, where he has scored 14 goals in 42 appearances.

But it is likely Real would use him at left-back if they could bring him to the Bernabeu next summer.

Fran Garcia and David Alaba are the only real options available to Carlo Ancelotti, with Ferland Mendy’s form a source of concern for quite some time now.

Davies could be the missing piece of the jigsaw and he would bring a winning mentality, having lifted 13 trophies in Bayern colours including the 2019-20 Champions League.

Real have also enjoyed recent success when signing players from the Bundesliga, with Jude Bellingham scoring 10 goals in his first 10 games after arriving from Borussia Dortmund.