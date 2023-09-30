Real Madrid Not Signing New Center Back Despite Injuries Concerns

Despite a relatively good start to the season, Real Madrid have endured a rough period lately, especially in light of their recent defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The result highlighted the team’s lapses in the defensive unit, which has especially gotten coach Carlo Ancelotti worried.

Real Madrid have conceded six goals in seven league matches so far this season. A major reason behind their underperformance in defence is injuries.

The club lost their star defender Eder Militao to an injury earlier in the summer, with the Brazilian ruled out for the majority of the campaign.

To add to their woes, David Alaba became the latest player to pick up a knock earlier this week, although the injury is understood to be not very serious.

However, despite injuries to Alaba and Eder Militao, Real Madrid are unlikely to sign any free-agent centre-backs from the market.

This has been reported by popular sport journalist Fabrizio Romano with the Italian transfer expert claiming that Real Madrid bosses are very happy with the current squad, despite injuries.

The major driving factor behind Real Madrid’s reluctance to sign a free agent from the market is the sheer lack of viable options.

As things stand, the highest-rated centre-back available on the market is Almamy Toure, followed by options such as Phil Jones, Zouhair Feddal and former Borussia Dortmund star Sokratis.

There are a few legacy options available, though, such as Jerome Boateng and Shkodran Mustafi, but both former Bundesliga stars have been out of sync from top-level football for a while now.

Real Madrid are unlikely to consider any of them as viable options for the club. As such, the club are likely to continue with the current squad, at least for the next few months, before the January transfer window kicks in.