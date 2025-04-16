New Telegraph

April 16, 2025
Real Madrid Mystic Club, Ferdinand Warns Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, has warned Arsenal that Real Madrid are fully capable of mounting a comeback in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Arsenal are already 3-0 up going into the second leg of the game at Santiago Bernabeu, this evening where Los Blancos’ fans believe everything is possible.

However, it is clearly a difficult task to score four goals against the Gunners without them putting in one. Ferdinand said that Arsenal need to order to keep hopes alive.

He believes that the Spanish giants will grow into the game if they sniff a chance. “I’m backing Arsenal to go through. If my life’s on the line now, I’m go – ing with Arsenal to go through, not a problem.

“I’m just saying that club Real Madrid is a mystic club. If Arsenal go behind it could be a different story.

But I still think Arsenal will go through because they’re going to score. “If Madrid score first and there’s around half an hour to play… Ah! My bum’s gonna be speaking for you lot [Gunners]!”

