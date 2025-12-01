New Telegraph

December 1, 2025
Real Madrid May Sack Xabi Alonso December 3

Spanish professional footballer Xabi Alonso could be sacked if Real Madrid fails to win against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, December 5.

A journalist, Onda Cero‘s Fernando Burgos. disclosed this after Madrid’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Girona on Sunday, which helped Barcelona gain a one-point lead atop the La Liga table.

Alonso has been under intense pressure for the club’s lacklustre performance in recent weeks.

Sunday’s draw marked Madrid’s third successive single-point haul in the Spanish top-flight this season.

The Spanish tactician took over as manager in June after an impressive reign at German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Many fans are calling for his ouster, accusing him of being passive both during games and press conferences.

