Real Madrid Manager To Face Five-Year Jail Term For Tax Fraud

The Prosecutor’s Office in Spain is seeking a five-year jail term for Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, for tax fraud.

Relevo reports that the Italian is facing two charges of having defrauded the Treasury of over €1 million.

This happened between 2014 and 2015 during Ancelotti’s first stint at Madrid.

The Prosecutor’s Office is now demanding a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ancelotti.

READ ALSO:

The issue relates to Ancelotti only including remuneration from his job as Madrid manager in his tax return and not including income from image rights.

The amounts relate to €386,361 in 2014 and €675,718 in 2015.