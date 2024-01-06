Real Madrid Loses Yet Another Defender, Vazquez To Injury

With a muscular injury, Real Madrid defender, Lucas Vazquez was added to the team’s long list of injuries on Friday, January 5.

The development will, however, prevent him from playing in the Copa del Rey away to Arandina on Saturday and the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia the following week.

“Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Lucas Vazquez, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his right thigh.

“His progress will be monitored,” explained the club’s website, without speculating about a return date, reported Xinhua.

Vazquez joins Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy on the injury list, with the added problem for the manager that all the injuries are in defence, limiting his options to rest players during an intense period of the season when they are playing in the League, Cup and Supercup, before the return of the Champions League in February.

Ancelotti has Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, Fran Garcia and Antonio Rudiger as his only fit defenders, with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni playing as a makeshift central defender in its narrow win at home to Mallorca on Wednesday.