Real Madrid Loses Appeal Against Bellingham’s Two-Match Ban

Jude Bellingham was banned for two matches, and Real Madrid’s appeal to overturn the decision was unsuccessful.

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation rejected Los Blancos’ bid.

With 16 goals, Bellingham leads La Liga in scoring. As a result, he will miss the league match on Sunday against Celta Vigo as well as the match on March 16 at Osasuna.

Following his red card for objecting to the referee’s decision to sound the final whistle just before he scored a late goal to tie the score in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Valencia, the England midfielder received the punishment.

Bellingham was accused in the referee’s report of having an “aggressive attitude” and yelling, “It’s a f—ing goal,” several times.

Bellingham previously declared that the two-game suspension is “a bit ridiculous” and asserted that “the referees want to make an example [of me] because I’m new [to the league].”