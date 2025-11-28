New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
Real Madrid Lose Interest In Konaté Amid Poor Performance

Real Madrid have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Ibrahima Konaté due to his poor form this season, with the Spanish giants said to have informed Liverpool of their decision to step away from the pursuit.

Konaté is now in the final year of his Liverpool contract, but talks over a new deal have been stagnant for months due to disagreements about wages and the structure of the proposed extension.

Liverpool tabled an offer that Konaté’s camp found unsatisfactory, as he is seeking a significantly higher guaranteed salary.

Real Madrid were strongly linked with a move, reportedly interested in signing him either as a free in 2026 or buying him in January if Liverpool pushed a sale.

No more Konate

However, New Telegraph reports that Los Blancos have formally pulled out of the pursuit and informed Liverpool they will not pursue Konaté next year.

The decision follows fresh concerns about Konate’s dip in form this season. He has been singled out for high-profile errors, including the costly mistake for the third goal in Liverpool’s Champions League loss to PSV.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remains in discussions with the French defender about a contract extension, and Konaté has recently indicated that the negotiations are progressing well.

