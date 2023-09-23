New Telegraph

September 23, 2023
Real Madrid Identifies Mbappe Alternative

One of the big developments to keep an eye on over the next few months is Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 24-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and at this stage, a renewal agreement is not close.

PSG are determined to not let Mbappe leave for free, so they will be doing everything to tie him down to a new deal.

Real Madrid is hoping for the opposite so that they are able to sign him as a free agent next summer.

If Mbappe does sign a new contract, Real Madrid are unlikely to try to sign him.

They may choose to sign an alternative – even with Endrick the Brazilian wonderkid joining from Palmeiras one of the alternative names taking their interest in Mathys Tel.

According to inside sources, Real Madrid are considering a move for Tel if Mbappe does not join next summer.

The teenager is very highly rated throughout Europe, especially at his current club Bayern Munich.

Tel is currently a backup to Harry Kane at Bayern, and he may decide that Real Madrid is a better option for him, which could make a move possible.

However, at this stage, Los Blancos’ interest is in its early stages.

