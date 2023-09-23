Real Madrid Identifies Mbappe Alternative

One of the big developments to keep an eye on over the next few months is Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
The 24-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and at this stage, a renewal agreement is not close.
PSG are determined to not let Mbappe leave for free, so they will be doing everything to tie him down to a new deal.
Real Madrid is hoping for the opposite so that they are able to sign him as a free agent next summer.
If Mbappe does sign a new contract, Real Madrid are unlikely to try to sign him.
They may choose to sign an alternative – even with Endrick the Brazilian wonderkid joining from Palmeiras one of the alternative names taking their interest in Mathys Tel.
According to inside sources, Real Madrid are considering a move for Tel if Mbappe does not join next summer.
The teenager is very highly rated throughout Europe, especially at his current club Bayern Munich.
Tel is currently a backup to Harry Kane at Bayern, and he may decide that Real Madrid is a better option for him, which could make a move possible.
However, at this stage, Los Blancos’ interest is in its early stages.